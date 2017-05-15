With new - Witness' tour, Katy Perry snubs Austin
Pop superstar Katy Perry has announced the release date for her new album "Witness," set to drop on June 9. She also announced an extensive roster of dates for the North American leg of the support tour . Sorry folks, there's no Austin concert on the list.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nursea s aide accused of posting disturbing nur...
|9 hr
|Fartography
|3
|Seeking A Fart Lactating Farting Woman
|Sat
|Farting Eric
|1
|Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc...
|Sat
|DNR farts
|3
|Texas bill could deny transgender wrestler titl...
|May 12
|I sniff farts
|4
|Trumps Covering Up Something
|May 12
|LOL farts
|6
|Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with ...
|May 11
|Where pharts
|44
|Great tar in Austin for cheap (Jan '14)
|May 10
|Farts r Good
|29
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC