With new - Witness' tour, Katy Perry ...

With new - Witness' tour, Katy Perry snubs Austin

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Austin American Statesman

Pop superstar Katy Perry has announced the release date for her new album "Witness," set to drop on June 9. She also announced an extensive roster of dates for the North American leg of the support tour . Sorry folks, there's no Austin concert on the list.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nursea s aide accused of posting disturbing nur... 9 hr Fartography 3
Seeking A Fart Lactating Farting Woman Sat Farting Eric 1
News Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc... Sat DNR farts 3
News Texas bill could deny transgender wrestler titl... May 12 I sniff farts 4
Trumps Covering Up Something May 12 LOL farts 6
News Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with ... May 11 Where pharts 44
Great tar in Austin for cheap (Jan '14) May 10 Farts r Good 29
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,144 • Total comments across all topics: 281,034,354

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC