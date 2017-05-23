Where to Work Out and Drink at the Same Time in Austin
Why drink and exercise separately when it's far more efficient to do them together? Luckily, several places around Austin have caught onto the detox/retox trend, offering workout classes with the opportunity to drink and socialize afterwards. While this may not be the most effective exercise strategy, it is certainly an economical one - classes range from free to $20, and include discounted or complimentary beverages.
