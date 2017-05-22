When UT denied this valedictorian, sh...

When UT denied this valedictorian, she got it to change admissions rules

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Texas Tribune

Madison Mau, valedictorian of a rural school between Houston and Austin, successfully fought her denial from the University of Texas at Austin. her high school career, Madison Mau knew she wanted to attend the University of Texas at Austin, and practically everyone at her tiny rural high school was certain she could do it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seeking A Fart Lactating Farting Woman 30 min Farting Eric 4
moving to austin! (Apr '13) 35 min Farting Eric 4
Trumps Covering Up Something 18 hr Runny farts 12
Blue footballs 18 hr Farts 4 cash 2
News Nursea s aide accused of posting disturbing nur... May 15 Fartography 3
News Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc... May 13 DNR farts 3
News Texas bill could deny transgender wrestler titl... May 12 I sniff farts 4
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,401 • Total comments across all topics: 281,196,477

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC