What to Watch: Why school vouchers may be back from the dead
In this Feb. 8, 2017, file photo, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, left, speaks with Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas at the Texas Capitol in Austin, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seeking A Fart Lactating Farting Woman
|Sat
|Farting Eric
|1
|Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc...
|Sat
|DNR farts
|3
|Texas bill could deny transgender wrestler titl...
|May 12
|I sniff farts
|4
|Trumps Covering Up Something
|May 12
|LOL farts
|6
|Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with ...
|May 11
|Where pharts
|44
|Great tar in Austin for cheap (Jan '14)
|May 10
|Farts r Good
|29
|Texas adoption bill OK's rejection of non-Chris...
|May 10
|Needs more farts
|8
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC