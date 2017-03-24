What to watch: Media shy Abbott and special session threats
In this March 24, 2017, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott talks to reporters outside the White House in Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to austin! (Apr '13)
|4 hr
|SBaer
|3
|Seeking A Fart Lactating Farting Woman
|17 hr
|Funnel cake farts
|3
|Trumps Covering Up Something
|17 hr
|Runny farts
|12
|Blue footballs
|17 hr
|Farts 4 cash
|2
|Nursea s aide accused of posting disturbing nur...
|May 15
|Fartography
|3
|Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc...
|May 13
|DNR farts
|3
|Texas bill could deny transgender wrestler titl...
|May 12
|I sniff farts
|4
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC