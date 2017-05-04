What to know as Texas nears passing 'sanctuary city' law
In this Feb. 7, 2017, file photo, Texas state Sen. Charles Perry, R-Lubbock, the sponsor of a bill that allows the state to withhold funding from local governments for acting as sanctuary cities, speaks during debate on the proposal at the Capitol in Austin, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alton Brown says this Austin taco is the best ever
|May 2
|Taco Phart
|1
|What Austin restaurants did Austin Food & Wine ...
|May 2
|Celebrity Phart
|1
|25 Things to Do in Austin in May
|May 2
|Things Phart
|1
|Willie Nelson away on his birthday? That's OK, ...
|May 2
|Will Phart
|1
|Destination Austin: The Handbuilt Motorcycle Show
|May 2
|Hand Phart
|1
|Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with ...
|May 1
|YouPhart
|40
|Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc...
|Apr 29
|Dog phartz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC