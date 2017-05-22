What to do in Austin Today: May 22
The 8th annual Austin Sketch Fest kicks off tonight with two shows at ColdTowne Theatre , one of Austin's central sites for alternative comedy. This week-long festival consists of stand-up and sketch shows run by the funniest comedians in Central Texas.
