Watch: Jimmy LaFave "Austin City Limits" episode from 1996

Before Monday night's taping of "Austin City Limits" by Seattle indie-folk band The Head and the Heart, the long-running TV program's executive producer Terry Lickona mentioned that staffers would soon be posting a half-hour segment of the show from 1996 featuring Austin singer-songwriter Jimmy LaFave, who died Sunday night of cancer. Shortly thereafter, the video turned up on the show's YouTube channel.

