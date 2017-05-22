Watch: Jimmy LaFave "Austin City Limits" episode from 1996
Before Monday night's taping of "Austin City Limits" by Seattle indie-folk band The Head and the Heart, the long-running TV program's executive producer Terry Lickona mentioned that staffers would soon be posting a half-hour segment of the show from 1996 featuring Austin singer-songwriter Jimmy LaFave, who died Sunday night of cancer. Shortly thereafter, the video turned up on the show's YouTube channel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seeking A Fart Lactating Farting Woman
|2 hr
|More farts please
|5
|Trumps Covering Up Something
|2 hr
|More farts please
|17
|Alex Jones And Donald Trump ( REPENT)
|19 hr
|Tons of farts
|4
|moving to austin! (Apr '13)
|Mon
|Farting Eric
|4
|Blue footballs
|Sun
|Farts 4 cash
|2
|Nursea s aide accused of posting disturbing nur...
|May 15
|Fartography
|3
|Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc...
|May 13
|DNR farts
|3
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC