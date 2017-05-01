UT conserves water amidst the ongoing water management change in Austin
As the City of Austin and Austin Water assemble Water Forward, a 100-year water management plan for Austin, UT continues to include water conservation efforts in campus expansion. Austin supplies UT with more than 800 million gallons of water per year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Texan.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with ...
|43 min
|ConcerningPhartz
|35
|Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc...
|Sat
|Dog phartz
|1
|5 things you didn't know about Lake Austin Spa ...
|Sat
|Spa phartz
|1
|More families coming forward with complaints on...
|Sat
|More phartz
|1
|Austin attorney who hatched murder plan to plea...
|Sat
|Hatched phartz
|1
|Playback a " Now Hiring: Austin Music Office
|Sat
|Play phartz
|1
|Nicolas Cage suffers ankle break on film set
|Sat
|Suffers phartz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC