University of Texas stabbings put campus carry law to test
In this Monday, May, 1, 2017, file photo, law enforcement officers secure the scene after a fatal stabbing attack on the University of Texas campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|22 hr
|SeekingPhart
|4
|Democrats decry Texas governor's reaction to po...
|22 hr
|StandPhart
|4
|Michelle Rene Baldridge "Ortega"
|Sat
|Fart Pounder
|5
|UT Austin wtff
|Fri
|How phart
|2
|Roofing tar
|Fri
|Built phart
|4
|Alton Brown says this Austin taco is the best ever
|May 2
|Taco Phart
|1
|What Austin restaurants did Austin Food & Wine ...
|May 2
|Celebrity Phart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC