University of Texas Stabbings Linked ...

University of Texas Stabbings Linked to Mental Health Issue

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Time

The man suspected of stabbing four people at the University of Texas, one fatally, suffered from mental health troubles and had been involuntarily committed for treatment in another city, authorities said Tuesday. University Police Chief David Carter said Kendrex J. White was "obviously" suffering from some kind of mental difficulties, but he did not elaborate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alton Brown says this Austin taco is the best ever Tue Taco Phart 1
News What Austin restaurants did Austin Food & Wine ... Tue Celebrity Phart 1
News 25 Things to Do in Austin in May Tue Things Phart 1
News Willie Nelson away on his birthday? That's OK, ... Tue Will Phart 1
News Destination Austin: The Handbuilt Motorcycle Show Tue Hand Phart 1
News Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with ... Mon YouPhart 40
News Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc... Apr 29 Dog phartz 1
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,863 • Total comments across all topics: 280,746,249

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC