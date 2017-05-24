United, American Airlines planes clip wings at Austin airport
A United Airlines plane and an American Airlines plane taxiing at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport have hit one another Wednesday night. The airport is waiting for the FAA to approve moving the planes back to the gates so the passengers of both flights can be unloaded.
