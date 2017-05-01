Timeline: Austin police officer flees to Mexico after staging his death
Coleman "Cole" Martin, an Austin police officer believed to have staged his suicide last week and fled to the interior of Mexico, has now been on the run for five days. The 29-year-old officer, who joined the Austin Police Department in 2011, was last seen late Tuesday night as he crossed into Mexico and boarded a bus for the interior of the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with ...
|1 hr
|Waikiki Vermin
|36
|Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc...
|Sat
|Dog phartz
|1
|5 things you didn't know about Lake Austin Spa ...
|Sat
|Spa phartz
|1
|More families coming forward with complaints on...
|Sat
|More phartz
|1
|Austin attorney who hatched murder plan to plea...
|Sat
|Hatched phartz
|1
|Playback a " Now Hiring: Austin Music Office
|Sat
|Play phartz
|1
|Nicolas Cage suffers ankle break on film set
|Sat
|Suffers phartz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC