Timeline: Austin police officer flees...

Timeline: Austin police officer flees to Mexico after staging his death

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

Coleman "Cole" Martin, an Austin police officer believed to have staged his suicide last week and fled to the interior of Mexico, has now been on the run for five days. The 29-year-old officer, who joined the Austin Police Department in 2011, was last seen late Tuesday night as he crossed into Mexico and boarded a bus for the interior of the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with ... 1 hr Waikiki Vermin 36
News Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc... Sat Dog phartz 1
News 5 things you didn't know about Lake Austin Spa ... Sat Spa phartz 1
News More families coming forward with complaints on... Sat More phartz 1
News Austin attorney who hatched murder plan to plea... Sat Hatched phartz 1
News Playback a " Now Hiring: Austin Music Office Sat Play phartz 1
News Nicolas Cage suffers ankle break on film set Sat Suffers phartz 1
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,815 • Total comments across all topics: 280,700,780

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC