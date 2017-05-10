The Mueller neighborhood in east Austin is part of the Pecan Street Demonstration.
A crowd of public officials came to the State Capitol on Wednesday to say Senate Bill 2, while different from its original version, is still a bad idea. SB 2, the Property Tax Reform & Relief Act of 2017, would provide more information to property tax payers about appraisal rates and how local government officials set their tax rates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Great tar in Austin for cheap (Jan '14)
|14 hr
|Farts r Good
|29
|Texas adoption bill OK's rejection of non-Chris...
|17 hr
|Needs more farts
|8
|Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit...
|Tue
|Bowel of ICEcream
|53
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|Tue
|Sharts tank
|7
|Darcy at Continental Parts Company
|Tue
|Finger fart pull
|2
|Jesse Galvan Jr
|Tue
|BatPharts
|2
|go home
|May 8
|Please phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC