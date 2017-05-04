The Hottest Restaurants in Austin Rig...

The Hottest Restaurants in Austin Right Now, May 2017

13 hrs ago Read more: Eater

Tipsters, readers, friends, and family of Eater Austin always want to know: Where should I eat right now? What are the buzziest new restaurants? What haven't I heard of yet? What's everyone talking about? To answer those questions, behold the 71st edition of the Eater Austin Heatmap , updated monthly to reflect the city's freshest restaurants where people are flocking to right now. Last month brought the returning campus favorite Veggie Heaven in a new location, and conveyor belt sushi with Kula Revolving Sushi Bar .

Austin, TX

