The day the Comanches returned to Austin

11 hrs ago Read more: Austin American-Statesman

We live on the the eastern edge of the Comancheria , the empire controlled by the Comanche people for hundreds of years until the late 19th century. "Many a story of early Austin involved raids in which the Indians made good their escape to the mountains west of town," history advocate Richard Denney writes in an article for an upcoming issue of the Northwest Hills area newsletter, which he shared with us.

