Texas governor signs ban on so-called 'sanctuary cities' AUSTIN,...
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday signed a law targeting so-called "sanctuary cities" that allows police to ask about a person's immigration status and threatens sheriffs with jail if they don't cooperate with federal authorities. Abbott, a Republican in his first term, took the unusual step of signing the bill on Facebook with no advanced public notice.
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|Sat
|SeekingPhart
|4
|Democrats decry Texas governor's reaction to po...
|Sat
|StandPhart
|4
|Michelle Rene Baldridge "Ortega"
|Sat
|Fart Pounder
|5
|UT Austin wtff
|Fri
|How phart
|2
|Roofing tar
|Fri
|Built phart
|4
|Alton Brown says this Austin taco is the best ever
|May 2
|Taco Phart
|1
|What Austin restaurants did Austin Food & Wine ...
|May 2
|Celebrity Phart
|1
