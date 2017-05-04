Texas governor signs ban on so-called...

Texas governor signs ban on so-called 'sanctuary cities' AUSTIN,...

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday signed a law targeting so-called "sanctuary cities" that allows police to ask about a person's immigration status and threatens sheriffs with jail if they don't cooperate with federal authorities. Abbott, a Republican in his first term, took the unusual step of signing the bill on Facebook with no advanced public notice.

