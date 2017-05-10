Texas bill could deny transgender wrestler title defense
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2017, file photo, Euless Trinity's Mack Beggs is announced as the winner of a semifinal match after Beggs pinned Grand Prairie's Kailyn Clay during the finals of the UIL R... . FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2017, file photo, Euless Trinity's Mack Beggs, top, drives Morton Ranch's Chelsea Sanchez against the mat during the girls Class 6A 110-pound championship final at the UIL state w... AUSTIN, Texas - Texas state lawmakers are considering a bill that could disqualify transgender athletes if their hormone therapy endangers opponents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trumps Covering Up Something
|8 hr
|Farts Within
|4
|Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with ...
|14 hr
|Where pharts
|44
|Great tar in Austin for cheap (Jan '14)
|Wed
|Farts r Good
|29
|Texas adoption bill OK's rejection of non-Chris...
|Wed
|Needs more farts
|8
|Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit...
|Tue
|Bowel of ICEcream
|53
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|Tue
|Sharts tank
|7
|Darcy at Continental Parts Company
|Tue
|Finger fart pull
|2
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC