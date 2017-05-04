Texas adoption agencies could ban Jews, gays, Muslims
Austin, Texas a Parents seeking to adopt children in Texas could soon be rejected by public or private agencies with religious objections to them being Jewish, Muslim, gay, single, or interfaith couples, under a proposal advancing in the Republican-controlled Legislature. Five other states have passed similar laws protecting faith-based adoption organizations that refuse to place children with gay parents or other households on religious grounds - but Texas' rule extends to state-funded agencies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|Sat
|SeekingPhart
|4
|Democrats decry Texas governor's reaction to po...
|Sat
|StandPhart
|4
|Michelle Rene Baldridge "Ortega"
|Sat
|Fart Pounder
|5
|UT Austin wtff
|Fri
|How phart
|2
|Roofing tar
|Fri
|Built phart
|4
|Alton Brown says this Austin taco is the best ever
|May 2
|Taco Phart
|1
|What Austin restaurants did Austin Food & Wine ...
|May 2
|Celebrity Phart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC