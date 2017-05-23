Taiwan's Same-Sex Marriage Victory
Taiwan's constitutional court struck down Wednesday the island's definition of marriage as being only between a man and a woman, in a landmark ruling that could make it the first place in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage. The court's ruling gives Taiwan two years to either amend its Civil Code, which in its present form the court says violates people's constitutional rights to human dignity and equality under the law, or enact new legislation to address same-sex couples.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Atlantic.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seeking A Fart Lactating Farting Woman
|Tue
|More farts please
|5
|Trumps Covering Up Something
|Tue
|More farts please
|17
|Alex Jones And Donald Trump ( REPENT)
|May 22
|Tons of farts
|4
|moving to austin! (Apr '13)
|May 22
|Farting Eric
|4
|Blue footballs
|May 21
|Farts 4 cash
|2
|Nursea s aide accused of posting disturbing nur...
|May 15
|Fartography
|3
|Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc...
|May 13
|DNR farts
|3
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC