Taiwan's Same-Sex Marriage Victory

Taiwan's constitutional court struck down Wednesday the island's definition of marriage as being only between a man and a woman, in a landmark ruling that could make it the first place in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage. The court's ruling gives Taiwan two years to either amend its Civil Code, which in its present form the court says violates people's constitutional rights to human dignity and equality under the law, or enact new legislation to address same-sex couples.

