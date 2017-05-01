Students react angrily following stab...

Students react angrily following stabbing on UT Austin campus

14 hrs ago

Students at the University of Texas at Austin reacted angrily on social media Monday following a stabbing that left a student dead and three others wounded on campus. Many students said they believe it took too long for the university and campus police to notify them that there was a dangerous situation on campus.

