Students react angrily following stabbing on UT Austin campus
Students at the University of Texas at Austin reacted angrily on social media Monday following a stabbing that left a student dead and three others wounded on campus. Many students said they believe it took too long for the university and campus police to notify them that there was a dangerous situation on campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alton Brown says this Austin taco is the best ever
|9 hr
|Taco Phart
|1
|What Austin restaurants did Austin Food & Wine ...
|9 hr
|Celebrity Phart
|1
|25 Things to Do in Austin in May
|9 hr
|Things Phart
|1
|Willie Nelson away on his birthday? That's OK, ...
|9 hr
|Will Phart
|1
|Destination Austin: The Handbuilt Motorcycle Show
|9 hr
|Hand Phart
|1
|Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with ...
|19 hr
|YouPhart
|40
|Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc...
|Sat
|Dog phartz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC