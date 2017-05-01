Student slain in UT-Austin stabbing a...

Student slain in UT-Austin stabbing attack wanted to pursue

There are 1 comment on the MySanAntonio.com story from 14 hrs ago, titled Student slain in UT-Austin stabbing attack wanted to pursue. In it, MySanAntonio.com reports that:

Harrison Brown was from Graham, Texas, a city roughly 120 miles east of Dallas. He graduated from Graham High School in 2016, the district said.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
NotDirectinallyC hallenged

Austin, TX

#1 30 min ago
Graham is WEST of Dallas/Ft. Worth. 120 miles to the east of Dallas and you are in Longview and darn near Louisiana!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alton Brown says this Austin taco is the best ever Tue Taco Phart 1
News What Austin restaurants did Austin Food & Wine ... Tue Celebrity Phart 1
News 25 Things to Do in Austin in May Tue Things Phart 1
News Willie Nelson away on his birthday? That's OK, ... Tue Will Phart 1
News Destination Austin: The Handbuilt Motorcycle Show Tue Hand Phart 1
News Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with ... Mon YouPhart 40
News Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc... Apr 29 Dog phartz 1
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,018 • Total comments across all topics: 280,741,701

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC