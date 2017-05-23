Stevie Wonder to play post-race closing concert at Austin Formula One Grand Prix

In case the announcement of Saturday night headliner Justin Timberlake back in March wasn't enough evidence that Circuit of the Americas is committed to making music a big draw at the Formula One Austin Grand Prix, today, race organizers announced a Sunday post-race concert headlined by R&B legend Stevie Wonder. The last time Wonder played Austin was in 2015, when his "Songs in the Key of Life" tour packed the Erwin Center.

