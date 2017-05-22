Seven Austin barbecue joints land on ...

Seven Austin barbecue joints land on Texas Monthly's list of 50 best

If Texas is the barbecue capital of the world, then Austin may just be the best city for barbecue in the world. Seven restaurants from Austin landed on Texas Month's list of the 50 Best Barbecue Joints in the state.

