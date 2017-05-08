Segment: Austin-bred playwright critiques Trump in - Building the Wall'

Maria Recio , a freelancer for the American-Statesman, scored a coup by covering Robert Schenkkan 's "Building the Wall" in Washington, D.C. Besides the obvious Austin connections - Schenkkan grew up here as part of a wildly creative family and he graduated from the University of Texas; plus his two LBJ plays, "All the Way" and "The Great Society," recently played here at the Zach Theatre - this latest look at President Donald Trump 's intentions to build a wall across the southern border arrives in Austin at UT later this summer. "Building the Wall" is set in a West Texas prison in the fall of 2019, late in Trump's first term.

