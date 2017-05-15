Salaries for Austin journalists are s...

Salaries for Austin journalists are shrinking - and so are their jobs

As news outlets cope with the changing habits of readers, viewers, and listeners - a shift driven by rising consumption of digital content - Austin has definitely felt the effects. A new study by Apartment List found that the number of journalists in the Austin area fell 23 percent from 2005 to 2015 and that their salaries fell 7 percent during the same period.

