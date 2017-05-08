Ryan Gosling alert: Watch the beautif...

Ryan Gosling alert: Watch the beautiful "Blade Runner 2049" trailer | Austin...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Austin American Statesman

I hold out hope for as many practical effects as possible. One of the timeless things about "Blade Runner" is the extraordinary beauty of its pre-CGI special effects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jesse Galvan Jr 4 hr Bill Cosby 1
Seeking A Lactating Man 12 hr Wants black farts 5
go home 12 hr Please phart 2
News Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit... 20 hr Country phart 47
News Democrats decry Texas governor's reaction to po... May 6 StandPhart 4
Michelle Rene Baldridge "Ortega" May 6 Fart Pounder 5
UT Austin wtff May 5 How phart 2
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,044 • Total comments across all topics: 280,881,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC