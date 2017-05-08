Ryan Gosling alert: Watch the beautiful "Blade Runner 2049" trailer | Austin...
I hold out hope for as many practical effects as possible. One of the timeless things about "Blade Runner" is the extraordinary beauty of its pre-CGI special effects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jesse Galvan Jr
|4 hr
|Bill Cosby
|1
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|12 hr
|Wants black farts
|5
|go home
|12 hr
|Please phart
|2
|Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit...
|20 hr
|Country phart
|47
|Democrats decry Texas governor's reaction to po...
|May 6
|StandPhart
|4
|Michelle Rene Baldridge "Ortega"
|May 6
|Fart Pounder
|5
|UT Austin wtff
|May 5
|How phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC