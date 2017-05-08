Roommate accused of stabbing 7th and ...

Roommate accused of stabbing 7th and Comal murder victim

Austin police believe a man who was found stabbed at a bus stop at Seventh and Comal Streets in March was actually stabbed by his roommate who, other people in the house said, wanted the victim to move out. Austin police said on March 10, Glen Raymond Burford, 51 , was found in the 1600 block of East Seventh Street by a Capital Metro bus driver who noticed a pool of blood around him while he was at the bus stop.

