Recycle or trash? Study finds Austina...

Recycle or trash? Study finds Austina s recycling rules confusing

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

Austinites are confused when it comes to recycling. That's the findings from a new study conducted by Austin's Resource Recovery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit... 3 hr Country phart 47
Seeking A Lactating Man Sat SeekingPhart 4
News Democrats decry Texas governor's reaction to po... Sat StandPhart 4
Michelle Rene Baldridge "Ortega" Sat Fart Pounder 5
UT Austin wtff Fri How phart 2
Roofing tar Fri Built phart 4
News Alton Brown says this Austin taco is the best ever May 2 Taco Phart 1
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,819 • Total comments across all topics: 280,864,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC