PWR BTTM's Austin tour date cancelled...

PWR BTTM's Austin tour date cancelled amid sexual assault allegations |...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Austin American Statesman

Less than a week after sexual assault allegations against member Ben Hopkins became public knowledge, queer-punk duo PWR BTTM has reportedly canceled their upcoming tour , including their June 6 date in Austin at Barracuda. Ben Hopkins of PWR BTTM performs on stage at the NPR Music Showcase at South by Southwest on Wednesday March 15, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nursea s aide accused of posting disturbing nur... 23 hr Fartography 3
Seeking A Fart Lactating Farting Woman Sat Farting Eric 1
News Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc... May 13 DNR farts 3
News Texas bill could deny transgender wrestler titl... May 12 I sniff farts 4
Trumps Covering Up Something May 12 LOL farts 6
News Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with ... May 11 Where pharts 44
Great tar in Austin for cheap (Jan '14) May 10 Farts r Good 29
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,365 • Total comments across all topics: 281,048,012

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC