PWR BTTM's Austin tour date cancelled amid sexual assault allegations |...
Less than a week after sexual assault allegations against member Ben Hopkins became public knowledge, queer-punk duo PWR BTTM has reportedly canceled their upcoming tour , including their June 6 date in Austin at Barracuda. Ben Hopkins of PWR BTTM performs on stage at the NPR Music Showcase at South by Southwest on Wednesday March 15, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nursea s aide accused of posting disturbing nur...
|23 hr
|Fartography
|3
|Seeking A Fart Lactating Farting Woman
|Sat
|Farting Eric
|1
|Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc...
|May 13
|DNR farts
|3
|Texas bill could deny transgender wrestler titl...
|May 12
|I sniff farts
|4
|Trumps Covering Up Something
|May 12
|LOL farts
|6
|Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with ...
|May 11
|Where pharts
|44
|Great tar in Austin for cheap (Jan '14)
|May 10
|Farts r Good
|29
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC