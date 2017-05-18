Pro-Shot Video: The String Cheese Incident Shares 'Don't Let Go' Cover From Austin Run
Colorado jam act The String Cheese Incident 's most recent show took place on April 15 at Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheatre in Austin, Texas. One of the highlights of the night was SCI's sizzling cover of "Don't Let Go."
