Pop-Up Music Bar Jumps Into Downtown Austin
West Sixth Street District is gaining a new kid on the block, with pop-up bar EP , which will eventually transform into permanent bar Stereotype . It takes over the former Kung Fu Saloon space on Rio Grande Street.
