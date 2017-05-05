Police: Son shot and killed 82-year-old father before turning gun on himself
The deaths of a father and son in south Austin on Wednesday have been ruled a murder-suicide, Austin police say. Officers were called to the house in the 7600 block of West Gate Boulevard - just south of William Cannon Drive - at 12:51 p.m. for the report of a deceased person.
