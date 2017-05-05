Police: Son shot and killed 82-year-o...

Police: Son shot and killed 82-year-old father before turning gun on himself

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

The deaths of a father and son in south Austin on Wednesday have been ruled a murder-suicide, Austin police say. Officers were called to the house in the 7600 block of West Gate Boulevard - just south of William Cannon Drive - at 12:51 p.m. for the report of a deceased person.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seeking A Lactating Man 10 hr SeekingPhart 4
News Democrats decry Texas governor's reaction to po... 10 hr StandPhart 4
Michelle Rene Baldridge "Ortega" 13 hr Fart Pounder 5
UT Austin wtff Fri How phart 2
Roofing tar Fri Built phart 4
News Alton Brown says this Austin taco is the best ever May 2 Taco Phart 1
News What Austin restaurants did Austin Food & Wine ... May 2 Celebrity Phart 1
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,110 • Total comments across all topics: 280,825,066

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC