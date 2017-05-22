Police: City of Austin employee used work laptop to download child porn
Investigators say a city of Austin employee accidentally shared a video of a young naked girl on a department-wide hard drive, eventually leading to him being charged with possession of child pornography. Jeffrey Lynn Walters, 51, was charged on Friday, May 19, with the third degree felony charge and resigned from his position Monday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trumps Covering Up Something
|3 hr
|Pepe
|16
|Alex Jones And Donald Trump ( REPENT)
|9 hr
|Tons of farts
|4
|Seeking A Fart Lactating Farting Woman
|17 hr
|Farting Eric
|4
|moving to austin! (Apr '13)
|17 hr
|Farting Eric
|4
|Blue footballs
|Sun
|Farts 4 cash
|2
|Nursea s aide accused of posting disturbing nur...
|May 15
|Fartography
|3
|Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc...
|May 13
|DNR farts
|3
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC