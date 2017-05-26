Point Austin: Awake in the Hurricane

We should all take a moment to give thanks that our new political masters Uber and Lyft will shortly return to Austin streets, free of the burdens of city regulations that their smaller and local competitors have found quite workable. And we should give thanks as well to the taxi-appers for their direct contributions to the local economy; having spent $10 million imposing a referendum on local voters last May which they lost handily they moved on to the greener pastures at the Capitol, where they dropped another $5 million on lobbyists eager to persuade legislators that while local laws might be reasonable for the little guys, megacorporations like Uber and Lyft can hardly be expected to condescend to such inconveniences.

