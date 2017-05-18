Photos: Catfish and the Bottlemen at Stubbs on May 19, 2017

Catfish and the Bottlemen with specical guests July Talk perform at Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin, Texas on May 19, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-Statesman Catfish and the Bottlemen with specical guests July Talk perform at Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin, Texas on May 19, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-Statesman Catfish and the Bottlemen with specical guests July Talk perform at Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin, Texas on May 19, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-Statesman Catfish and the Bottlemen with specical guests July Talk perform at Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin, Texas on May 19, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott Moore/for American-Statesman Catfish and the Bottlemen with specical guests July Talk perform at Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin, Texas on May 19, 2017 - Photo Credit: Scott ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.