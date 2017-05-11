One person was hospitalized after a s...

One person was hospitalized after a shooting involving Austin police downtown.

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

A man who was working overnight security at the Pecan Street Festival says he saw the entire officer-involved shooting play out early Sunday morning. Eyewitness Elvis Ingram tells KXAN, "As he was running on Trinity an officer picked up a bicycle and threw it at his face and he tripped and fell over the bike.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Texas bill could deny transgender wrestler titl... 46 min I sniff farts 4
Trumps Covering Up Something 48 min LOL farts 6
News Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with ... Thu Where pharts 44
Great tar in Austin for cheap (Jan '14) Wed Farts r Good 29
News Texas adoption bill OK's rejection of non-Chris... Wed Needs more farts 8
News Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit... Tue Bowel of ICEcream 53
Seeking A Lactating Man Tue Sharts tank 7
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,334 • Total comments across all topics: 280,963,117

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC