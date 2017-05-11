One person was hospitalized after a shooting involving Austin police downtown.
A man who was working overnight security at the Pecan Street Festival says he saw the entire officer-involved shooting play out early Sunday morning. Eyewitness Elvis Ingram tells KXAN, "As he was running on Trinity an officer picked up a bicycle and threw it at his face and he tripped and fell over the bike.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas bill could deny transgender wrestler titl...
|46 min
|I sniff farts
|4
|Trumps Covering Up Something
|48 min
|LOL farts
|6
|Texas poised to pass 'sanctuary city' ban with ...
|Thu
|Where pharts
|44
|Great tar in Austin for cheap (Jan '14)
|Wed
|Farts r Good
|29
|Texas adoption bill OK's rejection of non-Chris...
|Wed
|Needs more farts
|8
|Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit...
|Tue
|Bowel of ICEcream
|53
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|Tue
|Sharts tank
|7
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC