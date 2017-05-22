New video shows I-35 rock throwing at...

New video shows I-35 rock throwing attack on UTPD patrol car

8 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

For the first time, we're seeing the video that ultimately helped police catch the man who terrorized and injured drivers along Interstate 35 for two years. KXAN obtained dash camera video showing the moment Pat Johnson hurled a rock at a University of Texas at Austin patrol car in May of 2016.

