NBCa s The Voice holding auditions in Austin on Saturday

NBC's The Voice holding auditions in Austin on Saturday

In just two days, future musical talents will fill the Austin Convention Center for a chance to be a contestant on NBC's The Voice . The Saturday open call auditions at 500 E. Cesar Chavez St. come before auditions on May 21 in Los Angeles, June 4 in Philadelphia and June 18 in St. Louis.

