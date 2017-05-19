Nationa s oldest veteran, Richard Ove...

Nationa s oldest veteran, Richard Overton, taken to Austin hospital

14 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

Austin native and America's oldest veteran Richard Overton, who turned 111 years old on Thursday, May 11, has been taken to the hospital with a fever, according to a family member. An ambulance was called to Overton's house on Hamilton Avenue - renamed Overton Avenue in his honor last week - after 5 p.m. Friday.

