Nationa s oldest veteran, Richard Overton, taken to Austin hospital
Austin native and America's oldest veteran Richard Overton, who turned 111 years old on Thursday, May 11, has been taken to the hospital with a fever, according to a family member. An ambulance was called to Overton's house on Hamilton Avenue - renamed Overton Avenue in his honor last week - after 5 p.m. Friday.
