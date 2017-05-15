Missing 86-year-old woman last seen leaving Central Austin home
Melba Schwarz, 86, was last seen walking away from her home in the 500 block of Placid Place, near MoPac Expressway and 45th Street, at around 12:30 p.m. Monday. A silver alert has been issued in an effort to find Schwarz, who has medical conditions that create a cause for concern.
