Medical marijuana reaches Texas miles...

Medical marijuana reaches Texas milestone - grower slated for Austin

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: CultureMap

Three companies have been given the preliminary green light to cultivate, process, and sell low-level medical marijuana for a select group of patients in Texas. On May 1, the Texas Department of Public Safety tentatively approved three business ventures - Cansortium Texas, Compassionate Cultivation, and Surterra Texas - as the first purveyors of medical marijuana in the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CultureMap.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seeking A Lactating Man 3 hr SeekingPharrts 2
UT Austin wtff 5 hr How phart 2
Roofing tar 5 hr Built phart 4
News Alton Brown says this Austin taco is the best ever May 2 Taco Phart 1
News What Austin restaurants did Austin Food & Wine ... May 2 Celebrity Phart 1
News 25 Things to Do in Austin in May May 2 Things Phart 1
News Willie Nelson away on his birthday? That's OK, ... May 2 Will Phart 1
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Travis County was issued at May 05 at 1:33PM CDT

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,167 • Total comments across all topics: 280,805,376

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC