Man killed after shootout with Austin police
A man was shot and killed by police in Austin, Texas, after firing shots at officers during a foot chase near the city's downtown entertainment district, police said Sunday. Video from the police department's street camera system showed the man firing shots in the air around 2:30 a.m. local time Sunday outside a bar on Sixth Street, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said at a news conference.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit...
|2 hr
|Country phart
|47
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|Sat
|SeekingPhart
|4
|Democrats decry Texas governor's reaction to po...
|Sat
|StandPhart
|4
|Michelle Rene Baldridge "Ortega"
|Sat
|Fart Pounder
|5
|UT Austin wtff
|Fri
|How phart
|2
|Roofing tar
|Fri
|Built phart
|4
|Alton Brown says this Austin taco is the best ever
|May 2
|Taco Phart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC