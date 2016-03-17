Loretta Lynn starting rehabilitation after stroke
In this March 17, 2016, file photo, Loretta Lynn performs at the BBC Music Showcase at Stubb's during South By Southwest in Austin, Texas. An update posted on her website Monday, May 15, 2017, said the 85-year-old Country Music Hall of Fame singer and songwriter has been moved from a hospital into rehabilitation.
