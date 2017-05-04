Latest: Texas officer turns himself in to face murder charge
As the family of a black teenager slain by a white police officer calls for an indictment and more investigation, the Dallas suburb where he die... . This undated family photo provided by Edwards family attorney Lee Merritt shows Jordan Edwards, left, posing for a photo with his father, Odell Edwards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|1 hr
|SeekingPhart
|4
|Democrats decry Texas governor's reaction to po...
|1 hr
|StandPhart
|4
|Michelle Rene Baldridge "Ortega"
|4 hr
|Fart Pounder
|5
|UT Austin wtff
|15 hr
|How phart
|2
|Roofing tar
|15 hr
|Built phart
|4
|Alton Brown says this Austin taco is the best ever
|May 2
|Taco Phart
|1
|What Austin restaurants did Austin Food & Wine ...
|May 2
|Celebrity Phart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC