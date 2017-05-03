International artist Ai Weiwei's stunning sculptures emerge in Austin
Two sculptures by acclaimed Chinese artist and political activist Ai Weiwei are heading to Austin. The stunning creations will be on display in downtown Austin and at The Contemporary Austin's Laguna Gloria campus beginning June 3. Ai Weiwei is a prolific artist who explores social issues through sculpture, film, photography, and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CultureMap.
