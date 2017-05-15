Inaugural Index Fest successfully mingled music, beer and art in Austin...
The first rays of the incoming summer sun were blisteringly hot at times, but the beer, at least, was good and cold at the debut of Index Fest this weekend. Also coming to Houston, Fort Worth, San Antonio and Dallas throughout this year, the festival is a slightly spruced-up version of the now-defunct Untapped Fest - offering games, art installations and a small roster of food vendors in addition to the usual focus on music and craft beer.
