IHeartMedia launches new Spanish top 40 station in Austin

5 hrs ago

A new Spanish contemporary hit radio station, TU 103.1 FM, launched today in Austin. The station, run by IHeartMedia Austin, will feature around the clock Spanish and English music from artists like Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, Nicky Jam, Shakira, and Mana.

