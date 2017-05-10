Hot downtown Austin restaurant and bar abruptly closes its doors
Tiki time in the Warehouse District has come to an end. Isla , sister spot to nearby Pch , announced its immediate shutter via social media on Monday, May 15. A reason for the abrupt farewell was not provided, but we do know Isla has undergone a lot of change during its two-year run.
