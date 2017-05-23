High-risk sex offender from Austin added to Most Wanted list
A high-risk sex offender from Austin who sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl is wanted for violating his probation. Everett Cole Rainey, 25, has been added to the Texas Department of Public Safety's 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list.
