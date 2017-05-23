High-risk sex offender from Austin ad...

High-risk sex offender from Austin added to Most Wanted list

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

A high-risk sex offender from Austin who sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl is wanted for violating his probation. Everett Cole Rainey, 25, has been added to the Texas Department of Public Safety's 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seeking A Fart Lactating Farting Woman 9 hr More farts please 5
Trumps Covering Up Something 9 hr More farts please 17
Alex Jones And Donald Trump ( REPENT) Mon Tons of farts 4
moving to austin! (Apr '13) Mon Farting Eric 4
Blue footballs May 21 Farts 4 cash 2
News Nursea s aide accused of posting disturbing nur... May 15 Fartography 3
News Florence dog saved from coral snake bite by inc... May 13 DNR farts 3
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,533 • Total comments across all topics: 281,229,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC